5 injured, including children and state trooper, in central Minnesota wrong-way crash

Community members say this Minnesota highway is dangerous after wrong-way crash

Investigators in Sherburne County, Minnesota, are looking into a wrong-way crash that sent a trooper and a carload of kids to the hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 10 in Clear Lake and left one of those kids fighting for their life.

As investigators sort through evidence in a wrong-way crash, some in Clear Lake are saying the stretch of Highway 10 where it happened isn't safe.

"It's pretty dangerous. Especially with the railroad tracks right there," Nicole Muhammed, who just purchased a property near the crash scene, said.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle at 70th Avenue, and a trooper trying to catch them before the crash then became a part of one.

"They had the road closed off from at least 9 to 2:30 for sure... cops were everywhere," Gavin Goeonner, who works nearby, said.

The trooper was among five people hospitalized after the crash.

In a statement, Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Christina Bogojevic says the wrong-way driver hit a car with kids inside. One of them is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The others are expected to survive.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, and we recognize the profound impact this has on everyone involved," Bogojevic said. "Our troopers work across the state each day to keep Minnesota roads safe. Our hearts go out to all of those involved and their families during this difficult time."

Muhammed says she's experienced a similiar situation on Highway 10 before.

"It's really terrifying to see lights come at you, not knowing exactly how far they are, if they're on the other side of the road. There's not a lot of lights in this area," said Muhammed.

Despite her own experience, she's still asking why.

"I can't imagine what the people were thinking, going through their heads," Muhammed said.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.