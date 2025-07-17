Wrong-way driver charged in central Minnesota crash that critically injured high school senior

A 71-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash that injured three teenagers, one of them severely, earlier this year in central Minnesota.

The Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, man was charged Thursday with four counts each of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.

He is accused of driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 in Sherburne County on the night of April 9. After driving the wrong way for several miles, he collided with another vehicle while turning right from Highway 10 onto 70th Avenue.

The criminal complaint says a Minnesota state trooper responding to reports of the wrong-way driver, but unaware of the collision, struck the 71-year-old man's vehicle, which then hit two teens who were outside of their car, inspecting damage from the initial crash.

As a result of the crash, one of the boys, 17-year-old Blayke Mostad, suffered life-threatening injuries to his brain and spinal cord. His brother, 15-year-old Braxton Mostad and their friend were also injured, as well as the suspect and the trooper.

Charges say a review of the trooper's squad video shows the vehicles involved in the first collision were not visible to the trooper unit immediately before impact. The complaint notes that the intersection where the crash happened is unlit and uncontrolled.

A blood sample taken from the suspect after the incident found Trazodone, a medication that can cause dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue and blurred vision, in his system, according to the complaint.

The suspect allegedly told investigators he realized he was driving the wrong way right before the initial crash.

In late June, Blayke Mostad's family shared in a CaringBridge post that he transitioned from the PICU to inpatient rehab.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 15, 2025.