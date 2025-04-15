Minnesota high school senior remains in critical condition after wrong-way crash injures him, his brother

Minnesota boy faces long road to recovery after being hit by wrong-way driver

One of two brothers injured in a crash in Clear Lake, Minnesota, remains in critical condition nearly a week after the incident.

"I never imagined I'd have to see what I'm seeing... and I just love them so much and it's just really hard," said Baylie Lesnick, whose brothers were injured in a wrong-way driver incident last Wednesday.

Lesnick's favorite job is being the big sister to her three younger brothers: 17-year-old Blayke Mostad, who's set to graduate from Milaca High School next month, 15-year-old Braxton Mostad, a freshman at the same school, and 13-year-old Beaudyn Mostad.

"My brothers are the most important things to me in the world," Lesnick said.

On the night of April 9, her world was shattered.

"Well, I got a call at 9:14 at night saying Braxton was in an accident," said Lesnick.

Braxton Mostad, Blayke Mostad and their friend had been in a crash.

Sherburne County authorities say the boys hit a wrong-way driver. As a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was responding, investigators say he couldn't slow down in time to avoid the crashed vehicles. While the trooper, Braxton Mostad and the boys' friend were released from the hospital, Blayke Mostad is still fighting for his life.

Blayke Mostad (left) and Braxton Mostad (right) Baylie Lesnick

"Blayke is basically immobile," his stepfather, Jeremy Gilman, said.

While the boy's stepfather is grateful for the ones that returned home, he's worried about the long road to recovery for Blayke Mostad, who's dealing with brain and spinal cord injuries, among others.

"Your head replays all the moments where you wish you could get another hug, or another 'Way to go,' or another 'I'm proud of you,' because I don't know if I'll ever have that opportunity again," Gilman said.

At Hennepin Healthcare's Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, the family has no idea what comes next.

"His whole body is broken. Nobody should have to see their loved ones like that," Lesnick said.

Sherburne County says they're investigating the possibility that some of the people involved were outside when the trooper hit their cars. They say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family.