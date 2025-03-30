Man pleads guilty to assault in Crystal bar fight where victim was stabbed 17 times

A 52-year-old Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty to his role in a north metro bar stabbing last March.

On Friday, Kendrick Dotstry reached a plea deal, where he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the March 16, 2024, incident. He had originally been facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage allegedly shows Dotstry seated inside SteveO's Bar in Crystal. The victim's arm touched Dotstry a couple of times, prompting him to talk to the victim. Police say the victim put his hand up "in an apologetic manner."

Their interaction continued to escalate before Dotrstry swung at the victim, charges state. The victim is allegedly seen on video attempting to place Dotstry in a headlock as he continues to stab the victim. Eventually, the victim released Dotstry and fell to the ground.

Charges say Dotstry stabbed the victim 17 times. Of those, nine were to the lower back.

A bystander who had been seated at the bar during the altercation was cut when the men ran into her. She had a laceration to her arm, officers reported.

Police said at the time, Dotstry denied ever having a knife and stabbing the victim. However, charges say a knife was recovered near where police arrested Dotstry.

Dotstry's sentencing is scheduled for April 18, where he could be sentenced up to seven years in prison.