Brooklyn Park man stabbed victim 17 times in fight at Crystal bar, charges say

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park man is accused of stabbing another man 17 times inside a Crystal bar over the weekend, according to charging documents filed in Hennepin County.

Kendrick Dotstry, 51, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder.

A Crystal police officer had been conducting patrol along West Broadway around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday when an employee of SteveO's Bar flagged the officer down to report a stabbing, court documents say. The officer called for assistance and detained Dotstry after the employee pointed him out as the suspect.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Dotstry seated at the bar next to the victim. The victim's arm touched Dotstry a couple of times, prompting him to talk to the victim. Police say the victim put his hand up "in an apologetic manner."

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis City Council may reconsider rideshare ordinance that prompted Uber, Lyft to threaten leaving city

Their interaction continued to escalate before Dotrstry swung at the victim, charges state. The victim is allegedly seen on video attempting to place Dotstry in a headlock as he continues to stab the victim. Eventually, the victim released Dotstry and fell to the ground.

Court documents say that of the 17 stab wounds the victim suffered, nine of them were to the lower back.

A bystander who had been seated at the bar during the altercation was cut when the men ran into her. She had a laceration to her arm, officers reported.

Police say Dotstry denied ever having a knife and stabbing the victim. However, charges say a knife was recovered near where police arrested Dotstry.

Dotstry's bail is set at $5 million with conditions.