Crews work to transform Harriet Island for Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From major floods to a major festival — work is underway to transform St. Paul's Harriet Island into an oasis for festivalgoers.

Around Harriet Island, you may hear heavy machinery now, but on Friday it'll be artists like Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Red Hot Chili Peppers rocking the stage.

"It's surreal, I sent a pic to the mayor (Melvin Carter) and I can't believe that (stage) is in our park right now," said St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's shock is justified given Harriet Island was flooded after weeks of torrential rain.

The Mississippi River spilled onto the island, swallowing the playground and forcing 11 events to be canceled.

Rodriguez said there was concern for a moment and city leaders and festival organizers did meet to explore other options.

But a stretch of warm days and clear skies arrived just in time.

"We are in really good shape heading into the weekend," he smiled.

Despite water receding, it took a lot to get the island ready for 60,000 people.

"We've probably had 30 plus people down here every day consecutively for about a week and a half, two weeks, getting site prepared," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says crews put in countless hours removing silt, checking electrical wiring and making sure park structures were still in good shape.

"We've done everything we need to do in terms of testing, compliance, and inspection and we are ready to go," he said.

Wednesday evening C3 music festival crews were hard at work before Friday's opening act.

Rodriguez says he's excited for one of the biggest festivals to take place.

"Not only great for this park but downtown St. Paul, city as a whole, businesses, hotels it's bring back activation down to the space," he said.

