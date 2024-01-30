Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival lineup brings Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more to St. Paul

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024 01:37

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The lineup for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival was announced Tuesday, and some big names are set to headline the St. Paul concert series this summer.

Twenty artists will play across two days at Harriet Island Regional Park on the banks of the Mississippi River. 

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Red Hot Chili Peppers are the headlining acts. Plenty of local names, including Hippo Campus, Soul Asylum and Gully Boys will be featured, too. Here's the full lineup:

Day one

  • Gwen Stefani
  • Alanis Morissette
  • The Black Crowes
  • Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  • The Head and the Heart
  • Durry
  • Morgan Wade
  • Michigander
  • Gully Boys
  • Harbor and Home

Day two

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Offspring
  • Hippo Campus
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • The Hold Steady
  • Soul Asylum
  • Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
  • Wilderado
  • Nico Vega
  • Irontom

The festival is scheduled for July 19 and 20, starting at noon each day. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. It will also feature local food vendors, riverboat rides and more.

The producers behind the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival are also behind other major music fests like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 1:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.