Minnesota Yacht Club Festival lineup brings Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more to St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The lineup for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival was announced Tuesday, and some big names are set to headline the St. Paul concert series this summer.
Twenty artists will play across two days at Harriet Island Regional Park on the banks of the Mississippi River.
Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Red Hot Chili Peppers are the headlining acts. Plenty of local names, including Hippo Campus, Soul Asylum and Gully Boys will be featured, too. Here's the full lineup:
Day one
- Gwen Stefani
- Alanis Morissette
- The Black Crowes
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- The Head and the Heart
- Durry
- Morgan Wade
- Michigander
- Gully Boys
- Harbor and Home
Day two
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Offspring
- Hippo Campus
- Gary Clark Jr.
- The Hold Steady
- Soul Asylum
- Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
- Wilderado
- Nico Vega
- Irontom
The festival is scheduled for July 19 and 20, starting at noon each day. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. It will also feature local food vendors, riverboat rides and more.
The producers behind the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival are also behind other major music fests like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.
for more features.