Minnesota Yacht Club Festival lineup brings Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The lineup for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival was announced Tuesday, and some big names are set to headline the St. Paul concert series this summer.

Twenty artists will play across two days at Harriet Island Regional Park on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Red Hot Chili Peppers are the headlining acts. Plenty of local names, including Hippo Campus, Soul Asylum and Gully Boys will be featured, too. Here's the full lineup:

Day one

Gwen Stefani

Alanis Morissette

The Black Crowes

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The Head and the Heart

Durry

Morgan Wade

Michigander

Gully Boys

Harbor and Home

Day two

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Offspring

Hippo Campus

Gary Clark Jr.

The Hold Steady

Soul Asylum

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Wilderado

Nico Vega

Irontom

The festival is scheduled for July 19 and 20, starting at noon each day. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. It will also feature local food vendors, riverboat rides and more.

The producers behind the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival are also behind other major music fests like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.