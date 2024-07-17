Wednesday kicks off stretch of lovely summer weather in Twin Cites

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from July 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday kicks off a stretch of lovely summer weather in the Twin Cities.

Wednesday's forecast high is 76 degrees with low humidity. The area of high pressure that's responsible for the beautiful weather will shift eastwards overnight into Thursday. This will really calm down the wind and bring out the best of summer with highs in the upper 70s with low humidity once again.

Why stop there? It looks like a beautiful day on Friday, too, with highs pushing the lower 80s. That high pressure shifts eastwards and then we invite a little more moisture in for the weekend.

WCCO

Expect a weekend in the lower 80s with a few Saturday evening showers across Minnesota, and a chance for a few isolated evening storms on Sunday.

Highs then increase to the mid-80s on Monday with another risk for thundershowers.

It looks like we then return to the lower 80s around midweek next week. No signs of significant heat, yet.