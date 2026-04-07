Southern Twin Cities woman sentenced to 25.5 years in prison for fatally shooting boyfriend

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a southern Twin Cities woman to more than 25 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend, court documents show.

Jennifer Lieber was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder for killing David Nonovic at their Credit River, Minnesota, home on March 4, 2024.

Lieber was sentenced to a total of 306 months in prison with credit for 232 days of time served.

According to the criminal complaint, Lieber claimed Nonovic came at her with a gun that evening. She told investigators she kicked it out of his hand and it went off, killing him. She told investigators, "I loved him."

The charges say that Nanovic's son told investigators a different story. He reported Lieber had been drinking beer and blackberry brandy all night, got the gun and threatened to kill them. The son says she had done this in the past, and physically abused his father.

He told investigators that living in the home was like "living in hell."

Credit River is located about 26 miles south of Minneapolis.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.