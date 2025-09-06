A cool weekend on tap, but a warmup starts next week

Fans headed to the Minnesota Gophers' home football game should expect cool temperatures on Saturday.

While a mix of sun and clouds will be around for the day, a stray shower can't be ruled out, and high temperatures will make their way into the low 60s by the afternoon hours.

Overnight, low temperatures will be in the 40s, although some parts of greater Minnesota will see temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday will still be cool, but slightly warmer with highs expected to hit the mid- and upper-60s.

Looking ahead to next week, some showers and storms will be possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a quiet stretch of weather and temperatures in the 70s, which is more seasonable for this time of year.