Watch CBS News
Local News

Wisconsin woman released from hospital nearly 2 weeks after bear attack

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

New video shows aftermath of a Wisconsin bear attack
New video shows aftermath of a Wisconsin bear attack 02:01

A western Wisconsin woman is out of the hospital after a bear attacked her earlier this month.

The 69-year-old woman was attacked outside her home near Cumberland on July 12. She was able to call 911 and was taken to a local hospital for treatment with severe injuries.

Police say they shot at the bear, but it got away.

Officials began to search for the bear shortly after the incident, but were unable to find it. They did, however, find a cub in a tree. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the bear that attacked may have been the cub's mother, but it is unknown why the attack occurred.

Several bear traps have been set around the area. Once it is captured, the DNR plans to euthanize it and "assess its condition."

"Unfortunately, black bears displaying aggressive behavior are an elevated risk for repeating the behavior," the DNR said in a written release.

The Wisconsin DNR estimates there are 24,000 bears in the state. They are generally not aggressive and tend to avoid humans as much as possible. However, bears can sometimes be aggressive if cubs are present.

Neighbors told WCCO they have seen more bears passing through the area this year than usual.

Andy Tri, the bear project leader for the Minnesota DNR, says the state's bear population has been moving further south and further west in recent years. The Minnesota DNR says it has received reports of black bears as far south as Jackson County, near the Iowa border.

There are no reports of deaths resulting from encounters with wild black bears in Wisconsin, according to the state's DNR.

Note: The video above originally aired on July 16, 2025.

Stephen Swanson and John Lauritsen contributed to this report.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.