Woman, 69, attacked by black bear in western Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating after officials say a black bear attacked a 69-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.

The woman reported the attack that happened near the town of Comstock in Barron County around 2 p.m. She was able to call 911 and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown.

Local DNR wardens and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff responded to the incident and began searching for the bear. At the time, they found a cub in a tree. DNR officials say the bear that attacked may have been the cub's mother, but it is unknown why the attack occurred.

Using a trained bear hound dog, they attempted to track the bear but were unsuccessful, the Wisconsin DNR says. Several bear traps were set around the area. The DNR plans to euthanize the bear and "assess its condition."

The Wisconsin DNR estimates there are 24,000 bears in the state. They are generally not aggressive and tend to avoid humans as much as possible. However, bears can sometimes be aggressive if cubs are present.

There are no reports of deaths resulting from encounters with wild black bears in Wisconsin, according to the DNR.

The Wisconsin DNR recommends that people in bear country minimize food attractants around their residences or camps, keep grills clean and secure, make bird feeders inaccessible to bears by hanging them 10 feet from the ground and 5 feet from any surface, keep garbage cans secured, clean and inside sheds if possible, and not leave pet food outside.

People who encounter a bear while hiking, hunting or camping should follow these tips:

Never approach a bear

Do not run

Do not lie down or play dead

Talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn't leave

Raise your arms above your head and wave them to appear larger than you are

Slowly back away and don't turn your back on the bear

Always leave an escape route for the bear

Fight back if attacked

People who encounter a bear in their yard or around their home should find a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path and make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn or banging pots and pans. Motion-activated water sprinklers, lights or alarms may also be helpful.

Comstock is located about 70 miles northwest of Eau Claire.