Video shows aftermath of Wisconsin black bear attack

New video shows the aftermath of a bear attack, and gunshots, in western Wisconsin.

Authorities say they were trying to shoot the bear after it attacked a woman near Comstock on Saturday.

Newly obtained dash and body camera footage from police in Cumberland shows an officer responding to the scene here near Comstock just after 2 p.m.

Karen Frye, 69, was outside with her dogs when she was mauled. In the video, an officer can be seen, weapon in hand, walking to an ambulance on the scene in search of the bear. About two-and-a-half minutes later, gunshots are heard.

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe says it's unknown if the bear was struck. She says suspected blood was found in the area of where the bear was.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the bear is still on the loose, and it still plans to euthanize the bear and "assess its condition." Traps and hound dogs have been used in the search.

It's still unknown why the animal attacked Frye, but authorities say they found a cub in a tree which may have belonged to the black bear.

A spokesperson for HealthPartners says Frye's condition has been upgraded from critical to fair.