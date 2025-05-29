Bears spotted in Minnesota suburbs, DNR shares tips

Bear warnings are popping up at a popular park in the West Metro and across the state. The DNR says sightings increase this time of year. At Elm Creek Park Reserve, there's about 5,000 acres of forest and trails.

"It's also not far from the rivers, which the bears use as a travel corridor," said Andrew Tri, the Bear Project Leader for the Minnesota DNR.

Tri says bears aren't only up north, they're in the burbs.

"We've had bear sightings in Saint Louis Park, Purgatory Creek in Eden Prairie, in Washington County there's tons of bear sightings," said Tri. "And then even over in Afton and Rochester."

Three Rivers Park District says a group of the state's 14,000 - 18,000 cubs were recently spotted at Elm Creek Park Reserve. New signage warns park goers like Dillon Dryja who walks his pups daily.

WCCO

"It doesn't worry me at all. Black bears are usually docile," said Dryja. "I'm perfectly find with black bears sharing nature with us here in Minnesota."

"We're more inter-city than most," said Jos Moss, who was enjoying the park with his family. "So it's a little shocking more than being where we're from up in Elk River."

The Three Rivers Park District says that bears have been spotted in Elm Creek since 2020. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who keeps track of these sightings across the state, partners with national organization BearWise — who both have tips:

Never feed or approach bears

Making noise when you're out and about

Hike in groups

Keep your dogs on a leash

Secure your trash and recycling (in a locked building or shed)

Take your bird feeders down when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills

Alert neighbors to bear activity

Three Rivers Park District told WCCO in statement:

"The resident bears at Elm Creek Park Reserve, spend the vast majority of their time in the portions of the park that are off-limits to people, and, should you encounter one, you have no need to fear. Bears are not a threat to people if they don't feel threatened. If you leave the bear alone, it will leave you alone. Most bear sightings that are reported in the park are of the bear running away."

Per the DNR, black bears are the only bears in Minnesota. For more information and to report a sighting, click here.