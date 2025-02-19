As temperatures plunge, semi truck drivers take precautions on the roads

At Commercial Truck & Mobile Repair in Roseville, Minnesota, semis and other heavy-duty trucks are lined up for repairs.

"Tow-ins, drive-ins, you name it," said mechanic Drew Heller.

As temperatures plunged to forty below with the wind chill, Heller has been among those dealing with a large number of cold weather repairs to big rigs.

"We see a lot of no starts, gelled up fuel, dead batteries," said Heller.

Truck driver Jorge Gonzalez has been there.

"One time, all the way in Nebraska. I let it shut off probably five minutes, when I came back, done. Everything was gelled up," said Gonzalez.

That can stop a semi from starting — or worse — stalling on the interstate.

Diesel fuel can become more gel than liquid at just 15 degrees. Many fuel stations in this part of the country have additives already mixed in. Anti-gels also help.

"Just leave your truck on and running all night," Gonzalez offered as an additional solution.

But engine issues are just one of the possible problems. Almost everything on the truck is driven by air pressure.

"As far as maintenance on your air systems, changing out your filters on that, making sure there's no moisture in them, draining the tanks," said Heller.

Dorrion Newton has been driving a semi for two years now. He hasn't run into any problems on his cold weather hauls — something he attributes to a rigorous safety routine.

"I always take care of my truck at the end of the night. I put my anti-gel in and make sure my tires are at the right pressure, make sure everything under the hood is good, make sure none of my lines are frozen," said Newton.

Newton takes precautions to stay on the road and safe. He says you can help him and other truckers by doing the same.

"Just give us that extra space in the wintertime and you know everything will be just fine," said Newton.

Heller told us that many of the cold weather repairs they're making this week are due to a lack of maintenance.