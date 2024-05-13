Civil suits filed against Isanti wedding venue owners who left couples scrambling after sudden closure

ISANTI, Minn. — At least four lawsuits have been filed against the owners of a Minnesota wedding venue that closed suddenly last month, leaving couples scrambling and out of thousands of dollars.

Wayne and Angi Butt own two wedding venues in Minnesota: Circle B in Isanti and the Historic John Furber Farm in Cottage Grove.

In late April, couples planning to tie the knot at Circle B received an email telling them the venue was closing immediately.

"It is no longer possible to maintain the business in the current economic environment... For many of you, this will been [sic] devastating for your plans, for that we are truly sorry. Nobody is available to take calls or emails," the email read. It did not make any mention of a refund.

One bride told WCCO that the venue cashed her check worth thousands of dollars just days before receiving the heartbreaking email.

The closure doesn't just affect couples — Family Pathways, a nonprofit that planned to host a fundraising event at Circle B, says it is out $3,000.

Four different civil complaints are requesting the Butts pay back soon-to-be-newlyweds who had reserved the venue. Those claims range from $5,300 to $9,000.

Newly obtained court documents also show that in 2022, a civil court judge ordered Wayne Butt to pay nearly $775,000 to the people living next to Furber Farm.

Neighbors sued the Butts for trespassing and cutting down 115 trees without permission. Angi Butt was found not liable for any of the damages.

WCCO reached out to the attorney who represents the couple but has not heard back. That attorney is also listed as the manager of Circle B on Minnesota Business records.