Isanti wedding venue closes suddenly, leaving brides scrambling and out thousands of dollars

ISANTI, Minn. — Some brides-to-be are in shock and out of thousands of dollars after a wedding venue abruptly closed down.

They found out through an email but it did not mention refunds and said there was no one they could contact for help.

Katelyn Stalboerger's heartbreak has gone viral with over a million views on TikTok.

"We just got an email. They effectively, immediately closed the venue so we have nowhere to go and we're not getting our money back," she said in the video.

Stalboerger got an email from her wedding venue "Circle B" in Isanti saying, "It is no longer possible to maintain the business in the current economic environment... For many of you, this will been devastating for your plans, for that we are truly sorry. Nobody is available to take calls or emails." The email makes no mention of refunds.

Stalboerger's wedding with 300 guests is on May 4.

"I tried calling right away and it went straight to voicemail. Try looking on their website and that was gone, and try looking now on their social media and all their social media has been deleted as well," Stalboerger said.

Stalboerger is not alone. Bride-to-be Paytyn Steinhagen's wedding is in October. She got the same email.

MORE NEWS: New Minnesota Supreme Court appointments to usher return to female-majority bench

"They cashed our check five days ago," she said. Steinhagen is out $7,000.

WCCO went up to Isanti to the sprawling venue and no one was there.

Steinhagen says Wayne and Angi Butt presented themselves to her as the venue owners. The couple was featured less than a year ago in the local paper surrounded by Isanti City officials for their grand opening.

In 2020, WCCO interviewed Wayne Butt in a story about another wedding venue — Furber Farms in Cottage Grove. That location is still open and taking reservations. A photograph on that website names Angi And Wayne Butt as the owners.

WCCO reached out by email and phone repeatedly and did not get an answer.

Meanwhile, Stalboerger is scrambling trying to find another wedding venue for her May 4 event and is out $10,000.

At least one other venue in the area said they would be willing to work with couples on short notice.