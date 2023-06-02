4 hospitalized after fire damages 2 homes in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Crews battled two house fires at the same time in Eden Prairie overnight, and four people have been taken to the hospital. Neighbors described what they said sounded like explosions before the fires.

Crews from Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Hopkins, and Chanhassen all responded to the call after midnight.

"One of the concerns this time of year, as you know, the temperatures are a little bit warm. and so operating in high heat involves departments. We need to make sure that we recycle our crews safely to make sure that they're safe in operations as well," Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber said.

The four individuals taken to be hospitalized were said to be two adults and two children. It was unclear the extent of their injuries.

Better look at what’s left after 2 homes caught fire overnight off Lee Drive in Eden Prairie. Homes in the back also damaged by heat. @CenterPoint says gas doesn’t appear to be a factor. @EdenPrairieFD Chief says can’t rule anything out yet but believes one fire ignited the other pic.twitter.com/VGhfRLHBoT — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2023

Crews say they could see the orange glow of the flames and thick smoke that fill up the neighborhood from several blocks away.

WCCO talked to a neighbor who said he was woken up by what he said sounded like a huge explosion.

"Just one bang like a huge firecracker, something like a stick of dynamite," Steve Hunt said. "Came outside and heard another loud bang, and went down the street and saw the flames shooting off the house. And then the second house caught fire, too."

No firefighters were hurt. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire but they believe one ignited the other.