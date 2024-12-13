Central Minnesota fentanyl investigation yields charges against dozens, task force says

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A yearlong investigation into fentanyl sales in central Minnesota has resulted in charges against dozens of people, authorities announced Friday.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force said an "alarming increase in overdoses and fatalities," including 52 overdose deaths in two-and-a-half years in St. Cloud, prompted the investigation.

The task force said in late 2023 it "focused on identifying a large distribution network responsible for selling significant quantities of pressed fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder," which led it to a residence on the 1400 block of Breckenridge Avenue North. After arresting the alleged sellers who lived there, the task force identified the suppliers, who operated in both St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.

In total, since the investigation began, 61 people have been charged with sales and/or possession, the task force said. The investigation involved 112 controlled buys, 14 search warrants and the seizure of 16,000 fentanyl pills, 160 grams of fentanyl powder, nine guns and $38,000.

The task force said it continues to investigate and expects more arrests.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that officials say is 50 times more potent than heroin. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 70% of Minnesota's fatal overdoses in 2023 involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Though fatal overdoses were down from the year prior in 2023, nonfatal overdoses involving opioids (excluding heroin) increased by 11%.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said it took 2.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl off Minnesota streets in 2023.