Celebrate Northeast parade canceled due to weather

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Celebrate Northeast Parade has been canceled for Tuesday evening. 

The announcement was made on the group's social media page. 

The group said it decided to cancel the parade due to heavy rain, winds and anticipated lightening. Most of Minnesota is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

The safety of the volunteers, attendees and entertainers were the top priority. 

Sadly, they are unable to schedule another date for the parade. 

Celebrate Northeast Parade
First published on June 18, 2024 / 2:39 PM CDT

