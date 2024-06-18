Watch CBS News
Morning storms hit up north Tuesday, while Twin Cities could see severe evening weather

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will deal with a couple of rounds of storms on Tuesday, with early activity up north and a more widespread disturbance in the evening.

The first wave will bring a lot of rain, damaging winds and possibly hail across northern Minnesota. Things should calm down up north by late morning.

The Twin Cities will see some sunshine early, along with some humidity. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Another wave of storms will develop out west in the late afternoon. A line of storms stretching across the state from north to south will move east, hitting the metro between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. There is a slight risk of severe weather with this line, and a flood watch is in effect.

Things will cool to the lower 70s on Wednesday, then warm up a bit on Thursday and even more on Friday.

Wednesday should be mainly dry, but there will be a chance for showers every other day for the rest of the week, and Saturday could bring more storms.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 5:45 AM CDT

