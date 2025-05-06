Watch CBS News
Minnesota sets June 5 as date for cannabis license application lotteries

Aki Nace
The Office of Cannabis Management announced a date Monday for cannabis license application lotteries as the state moves closer to launching its recreational marijuana market.

The date is set for June 5 for applicants seeking a cannabis cultivator, cannabis manufacturer and cannabis mezzobusiness license type. The office will also hold a lottery for social equity retailer licenses that day, before a second round for general applicants takes place later in the summer.

To qualify as a social equity applicant, one must have been convicted or had a family member convicted of possession or sale of cannabis. Veterans, people who live in high-poverty areas and farm operation workers also qualify.

"It's exciting to see the entrepreneurial spirit of our applicants as they get closer to having a license in hand and prepare to open their doors for business," said Jess Jackson, the cannabis management office's director of social equity.

