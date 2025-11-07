Man pleads guilty to starting northland fire that burned more than 12,000 acres, fined $190

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to starting a major northland wildfire this spring.

Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old Duluth man with a misdemeanor in connection to the Camp House Fire in September. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the cause of the fire was an unattended campfire.

The fire started near Brimson on May 11 and burned for nearly two weeks before crews were able to contain it. During that time more than 12,000 acres and 150 were destroyed, according to the natural resources department.

The court fined the man $190.

The Camp House Fire was one of three wildfires that blazed through the northland in May. In all, more than 30,000 acres were destroyed as dry conditions and gusty winds allowed the flames to spread.

(credit Brittney Apel)

Nine days after the fire started, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and directed state agencies to provide the necessary resources to help people recover.