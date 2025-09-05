Duluth man accused of leaving campfire unattended, sparking massive wildfire, DNR says

Families see the devastation from the Camp House and Jenkins Creek Fire

Families see the devastation from the Camp House and Jenkins Creek Fire

Families see the devastation from the Camp House and Jenkins Creek Fire

An unattended campfire sparked the Camp House Fire that raged in northern Minnesota earlier this year, and a 27-year-old man faces a misdemeanor charge, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Camp House Fire started near Brimson on May 11 and burned for nearly two weeks before crews were able to contain it. During that time, more than 12,000 acres and 150 structures were destroyed, according to the DNR.

The Camp House fire was one of three wildfires that blazed through the northland in May. In all, more than 30,000 acres were destroyed as dry conditions and gusty winds allowed the flames to spread.

The DNR said Friday that it had cited a 27-year-old Duluth man with the help of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. Under Minnesota law, any person who starts and fails to control or extinguish a fire before it causes damage to property or to another person is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Nine days after the fire started, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and directed state agencies to provide the necessary resources to help people recover.