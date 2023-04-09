Police: 2 western Wisconsin officers killed in line of duty

CAMERON, Wis. -- Two western Wisconsin police officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred near Cameron, about two hours outside of the Twin Cities.

A Chetek Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported.

The Chetek officer and a Cameron officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect went to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officers or the suspect involved.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not provided.

Multiple police departments took to Facebook to send their condolences to those involved in the incident.

"We are with heavy hearts as we've heard about the loss of 2 officers in Barron County. Our hearts go out to the families of the officers, as well as to their colleagues, friends, and the communities they served," the Oconto Police Department posted on Facebook.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from multiple other state and local agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.