On Easter Sunday, western Wisconsin church mourns officers killed in traffic stop shootout: "We all feel the pain"

CAMERON, Wisconsin - Communities in western Wisconsin are mourning Sunday after two police officers were shot and killed, along with the person they had stopped.

It happened in the village of Cameron, just about 10 minutes north of Chetek. The community says it's heartbroken.

Pastor Ned Lenhart gave an Easter sermon with a heavy heart at Living Water Church Sunday.

"Most of us pastors have been working on a message for many days because we want to say just the right thing," Lenhart said. "Then something like this happens the day before and you realize what you were planning to say no longer fits."

Just down the road from this Cameron Congregation Saturday, a person killed two police officers - one from Chetek, one from Cameron - in a shootout. Not long after, they died too.

Living Water Church

One of those officers has ties to Living Water Church.

"A tragedy like this is something you don't see coming. It's so awful, it's so terrible that there aren't words to describe it," Lenhart said. "The pain is so deep, and because we're a small community, we're all connected to each other. So when one of us hurts, when one of us is in pain, everybody feels the pain."

Pain the church doesn't plan on facing alone.

"We're gonna go through stages. We're gonna feel pain. We're gonna feel grief. There may be anger. There's gonna be all kinds of emotions and that's OK," Lenhart said. "There's brokenness everywhere and there's pain everywhere. And as a community of faith, what we do is we pray for everyone."

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is currently handling the investigation. It is expected to provide an update early next week.