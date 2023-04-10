Officers killed in western Wisconsin identified as Hunter Scheel, Emily Breidenbach

CAMERON, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, authorities identified the two western Wisconsin officers and the suspect involved in a shootout during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The deadly exchange of gunfire happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Cameron, about two hours east of the Twin Cities.

Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was hospitalized and later died.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said that the officers killed in the incident were Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, and Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department. Breidenbach, who was with the department since 2019, was the handler for the police department's therapy dog, K-9 Officer Grizz. Scheel joined the Cameron department last year. Before that, he was a six-year member of the Army National Guard.

"Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served. We, as a law enforcement family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily's families. They will be missed by everyone," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Earlier Monday morning, the bodies of the fallen officers were taken by procession from Barron County to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies. While it was a somber event, it was a way to honor the fallen officers. As they were taken across the state border, Minnesota law enforcement was there to greet them, and pay their respects.

Wisconsin's Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident. After the autopsies are done the bodies of the officers will be taken back to a Barron County funeral home.

A public vigil will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mosaic in Cameron, located at 401 South 1st St.

The Emily Briedenbach Memorial Fund has been established at Sterling Bank, located at 427 2nd St. in Chetek.