Local law enforcement share condolences for fallen western Wisconsin officers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2 western Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
2 western Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop 02:15

CAMERON, Wis. -- Local law enforcement agencies are sharing messages of support after two western Wisconsin police officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

Flowers are placed outside the Chetek Police Department to honor two officers killed during a traffic stop. CBS News

The shooting happened near Cameron, Wisconsin, about two hours outside of the Twin Cities. The suspect was hospitalized and later died. Authorities have not publicly identified the officers or the alleged shooter, nor provided details about the shooting.

Police departments, sheriff's offices and other authorities in both Wisconsin and Minnesota have been sharing condolences on social media for the fallen officers.

This is the weight of the badge. Two officers (and our neighbors to the east), gave their last full measure of duty. We grieve with them and their families in this tremendous loss.

Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Yesterday afternoon tragedy struck in Barron County, and two of our fellow officers, one from the Village of Cameron PD,...

Posted by Cadott Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was praying for the community after "this tragic loss."

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 11:59 AM

