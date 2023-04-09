Local law enforcement share condolences for fallen western Wisconsin officers
CAMERON, Wis. -- Local law enforcement agencies are sharing messages of support after two western Wisconsin police officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.
The shooting happened near Cameron, Wisconsin, about two hours outside of the Twin Cities. The suspect was hospitalized and later died. Authorities have not publicly identified the officers or the alleged shooter, nor provided details about the shooting.
Police departments, sheriff's offices and other authorities in both Wisconsin and Minnesota have been sharing condolences on social media for the fallen officers.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was praying for the community after "this tragic loss."
