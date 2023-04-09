Local law enforcement share condolences for fallen western Wisconsin officers

CAMERON, Wis. -- Local law enforcement agencies are sharing messages of support after two western Wisconsin police officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

Flowers are placed outside the Chetek Police Department to honor two officers killed during a traffic stop. CBS News

The shooting happened near Cameron, Wisconsin, about two hours outside of the Twin Cities. The suspect was hospitalized and later died. Authorities have not publicly identified the officers or the alleged shooter, nor provided details about the shooting.

Police departments, sheriff's offices and other authorities in both Wisconsin and Minnesota have been sharing condolences on social media for the fallen officers.

Our hearts are heavy with the tragic news from our neighbors to the east. We extend our sympathies to the Cameron and Chetek Police Departments for the loss of two of their officers in the line of duty. — Edina Police Department (@EdinaPolice) April 9, 2023

We are heartbroken for the the families, police departments and communities of Chetak and Cameron. pic.twitter.com/OReKpCniJC — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) April 9, 2023

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of two Wisconsin police officers in the line of duty yesterday afternoon. Our hearts are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they grieve.



Rest in peace, heroes. pic.twitter.com/071z5rz1JC — Chaska Police Department (@ChaskaPD) April 9, 2023

We are devastated to hear about the unfortunate deaths of two Wisconsin police officers today while performing their duties. Our condolences go out to their loved ones, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. We send our deepest sympathies to the Cameron and Chetek PD. pic.twitter.com/uIFUahyC5j — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) April 9, 2023

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of two Wisc. officers in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, & colleagues as they grieve. To the Cameron & Chetek PDs, we offer you our support during this time and extend our sincere condolences. — Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSO_Minnesota) April 9, 2023

This is the weight of the badge. Two officers (and our neighbors to the east), gave their last full measure of duty. We grieve with them and their families in this tremendous loss. Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Yesterday afternoon tragedy struck in Barron County, and two of our fellow officers, one from the Village of Cameron PD,... Posted by Cadott Police Department on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was praying for the community after "this tragic loss."

Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers' families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 9, 2023