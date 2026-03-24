BCA releases evidence, body cam footage from Burnsville standoff that killed 3 first responders

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released evidence in connection with the deadly 2024 shooting of three Burnsville first responders, including footage from 12 different body cameras and thousands of photos.

Officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, as well as firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, were killed during a standoff in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2024.

First responders had spent hours negotiating with Shannon Gooden inside his residence, with his girlfriend and seven young children present. Police were initially called to the home on a report of sexual assault.

Footage shows the difficult and tense situations officers faced head-on, including some of the negotiations that took place before Gooden opened fire.

"I'm getting tired, man, thinking about coming down there with my hands up," Gooden said in the footage.

"Well, I can assure you that no one is going to shoot you," said officer Alex Wurst. "I'll place the handcuffs on, I'll make sure no one does anything besides treat you with professionalism and respect. And the faster we do that, Shannon, the sooner that your kids don't have to see or hear anymore of this. It can't be healthy."

"Yeah, I agree," Gooden said.

Minutes later, officers began giving Gooden directions on surrendering.

"You see this little entryway by the front door, where we're standing?" said officer Peter Mueller.

Gooden then opened fire, leading to moments of pure chaos.

"We've got an officer down," said Sgt. Adam Medlicott.

Outside, law enforcement scrambled for position.

"Officer down? We've got to go," said Eagan officer Scott Jorgenson.

Officers tried their best to shoot back before running from the home. Officer Daniel Wical then shot and hit Gooden in the leg.

"We got an ambulance coming? Call an ambulance right now," Mueller said.

First responders were working to provide care when Gooden then fired from out of the home, in their direction.

"He just shot through the window, I don't know where he's shooting from," Medlicott said.

Despite being shot on two different occasions in five minutes' time, Medlicott survived.

Just over an hour later, Gooden shot and killed himself. Crime scene photos show magazines littering his room, and the bevy of artillery he had stocked away, despite being a felon who was ineligible to own firearms and ammo.

Prosecutors later charged Gooden's girlfriend, Ashley Dyrdahl, for buying him five weapons — including two he used during the shooting. She was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison in September 2025.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the City of Burnsville said they were notified of the evidence release, and are calling for privacy for the families and friends of the fallen.

"We are incredibly proud of the heroic actions of our police and fire/EMS personnel that day, including efforts that saved seven children, and we recognize that this release will be difficult for many in our community and departments who continue to heal," the spokesperson said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.