"A true hero": Family of slain officer Matthew Ruge speaks out on eve of funeral

BURNSVILLE, Minn. —The family of Matthew Ruge issued a statement the night before his funeral, calling him "the light of [their] lives" and "a true hero."

Ruge, 27, was killed along with fellow police officer Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth on Feb. 18 during a standoff in Burnsville. Shannon Gooden, who had barricaded himself inside a home with seven children inside, fired at least 100 rounds at the Burnsville first responders. He then died by suicide.

MORE: Firearm Shannon Gooden used in Burnsville shooting that killed 3 responders was straw purchase

Ruge grew up in Wabasha, and friends and family say he always wanted to be a police officer. His family issued a statement, shedding light on Ruge's personality. Below is the statement in full:

Matthew was the light of our lives. From the time he was born, he showed signs of "perfecting the art of kindness" and was a joy to everyone around him. He never hesitated to drop what he was doing to help a neighbor or friend in need. He was the "glue guy" who made everyone around him better. From the earliest age, Matt wanted to help and protect people. He found his true calling as a Police Officer, becoming an even greater force for good in the world. He said he wanted to be there for people when they were having the worst days of their lives and help them overcome their challenges. Matthew was a true hero. He was proud to call his fellow officers at the Burnsville Police Department his brothers and sisters. He did not hesitate to risk himself to save others. He was part of the solution, not part of a problem. He continues to be the light of our lives; he is greatly missed, but will be with us always and will continue to inspire us to be kind and make the world better every day. Thank you all for your overwhelming and constant support. Please continue to pray for us and all the grieving families, friends and especially the incredible law enforcement and first responder community.

The two officers and first responder will be memorialized in a public service on Wednesday morning at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Thousands are expected to attend. After the funeral, a procession will travel south on Highway 169 and pass by three locations in Burnsville: Fire Station Number 2, the police department, and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Anyone who does not attend the service can watch it live on WCCO-TV or on CBS News Minnesota. Streaming coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m.

MORE: How to watch the public funeral for Burnsville police officers and first responder killed in shooting

Suicide prevention and domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.