Ashley Dyrdahl sentenced to over 3 years in prison for purchasing weapons used in Burnsville first responder shooting

Woman who bought guns for Burnsville first responder shooter will be sentenced, and more headlines

Woman who bought guns for Burnsville first responder shooter will be sentenced, and more headlines

Woman who bought guns for Burnsville first responder shooter will be sentenced, and more headlines

A judge sentenced a Twin Cities woman to nearly four years in prison for illegally buying weapons for the father of her children, who went on to use them in the killing of three first responders in Burnsville last year.

Ashley Dyrdahl, 35, was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office last November with 11 felonies, including five counts each of straw purchasing and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. She was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 months in prison followed by two years of probation.

After pleading not guilty, Dyrdahl changed her plea during a hearing in January, accepting a plea deal that dropped all but two charges.

As part of her plea deal, Dyrdahl will be included in a public service announcement about straw purchasing.

Dyrdahl bought five firearms, including two AR-15-style assault rifles, for her on-again, off-again boyfriend Shannon Gooden between September 2023 and January 2024, according to court records.

Gooden was barred from owning weapons due to a 2008 assault conviction in Dakota County. Court records show Dyrdahl also wrote a letter in 2020 in support of Gooden's failed attempt to restore his gun rights.

On Feb. 18, 2024, police were called to Gooden's Burnsville residence on a report of a sexual assault, leading to an hourslong standoff where he fired more than 100 rounds at first responders — killing Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, and firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth. Sgt. Adam Medlicott was injured but survived.

Gooden then fatally shot himself in front of two of his children, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This case led to a new Minnesota law that makes straw purchasing a felony offense. It was previously a gross misdemeanor.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.