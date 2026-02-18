Two years on, Burnsville continues to honor first responders killed in shooting

Three Burnsville, Minnesota, first responders are being honored on Wednesday, two years after they were fatally shot during a standoff.

Investigators say Shannon Gooden fatally shot police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth on Feb. 18, 2024, during an hourslong standoff.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and paramedic Adam Finseth. (left to right) City of Burnsville

A year ago, the city of Burnsville deemed the date Public Safety Memorial Day, and the remembrance for the fallen first responders continues this year. City facilities were lit in blue and red overnight, the city's flag will fly at half-staff all day and three wreaths will be on display at City Hall for 24 hours.

"Today, on Public Safety Memorial Day, we honor their lives, their service and the families and loved ones who carry their memory forward," the city said in a statement.

A reported sexual assault brought first responders to Gooden's residence. Gooden fired more than 100 rounds at authorities, according to investigators, before fatally shooting himself. His on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ashley Dyrdahl, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison last fall for illegally buying the weapons used in the standoff.

Burnsville Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also shot, but survived and has returned to active duty.

"We don't talk about how their lives were taken from us," Medlicott told WCCO a year ago. "We talk about what they gave to our lives."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.