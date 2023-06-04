Brooklyn Park SWAT team responded to 2 unconnected incidents Saturday night

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The Brooklyn Park SWAT team responded to two unconnected incidents at around the same time about two miles apart Saturday night.

According to the city's police department, officers first responded to a robbery at knifepoint on the 8200 block of Zane Avenue North around 9:50 p.m. Officers searched for the suspect and found him barricaded inside a residence on the 8100 block of Yates Avenue North. The city's SWAT team was asked to assist, and was eventually able to coax the suspect out of the residence. Police said the incident is being investigated.

Around 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of Zane Avenue North, SWAT team members executed a "high risk search warrant" and "safely secured" a residence, the police department said. The warrant was connected to the killing of a 19-year-old that occurred early Friday morning. Police arrested a suspect in that homicide Friday evening.