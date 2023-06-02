1 killed in overnight shooting in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are reporting a homicide that happened overnight in Brooklyn Park.
Police say they were notified that a victim arrived at Unity Hospital in Fridley, shortly before 2 a.m.
That person was shot, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police believe the shooting happened near Thomas and Russell Avenues North.
An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.