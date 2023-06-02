Watch CBS News
1 killed in overnight shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are reporting a homicide that happened overnight in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they were notified that a victim arrived at Unity Hospital in Fridley, shortly before 2 a.m.

That person was shot, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting happened near Thomas and Russell Avenues North.

An investigation is underway. 

