How to watch: Minneapolis City Council responds to Police Chief Brian O'Hara's resignation

Minneapolis City Council leaders will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the resignation of the city's police Chief Brian O'Hara.

O'Hara resigned on Tuesday evening after an internal investigation into his conduct revealed he had tampered with a prior probe that included allegations he had "engaged in sexual intimate relationships" with city employees.

How to watch

What: Minneapolis City Council leaders respond to resgintation of Chief Brian O'Hara.

Minneapolis City Council leaders respond to resgintation of Chief Brian O'Hara. Who: City Council President Elliott Payne, Minority Leader Robin Wonsley and Council member Jason Chavez.

City Council President Elliott Payne, Minority Leader Robin Wonsley and Council member Jason Chavez. When: Wednesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota and on YouTube.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that while the underlying allegations of the misconduct were unsubstantiated, O'Hara's interference was a "significant breach of trust."

Earlier this month Frey had renominated O'Hara for another term, calling him the "right leader for this moment," despite pushback from City Council members. At the time, O'Hara was facing several complaints from the community — which the chief attributed to Operation Metro Surge — as well as concerns about a ballooning police department budget.

City Council President Elliott Payne said it was a "massive error in judgement for Mayor Frey to nominate Chief O'Hara while there were active investigations into very serious accusations that had been rumored for months."

O'Hara was first sworn in as chief in November 2022, after serving as the deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey.

This story will be updated.