The Golden Valley police chief is on paid administrative leave until further notice, per city officials.

Officials say, Chief Virgil Green is on leave pending the review of a complaint. The City says they are not able to share the nature of the complaint. No other details were given.

Assistant Chiefs White and Perez are co-leading the department in Green's absence.