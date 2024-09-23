Ernest Morales III out as Metro Transit Police Chief more than a month after going on leave

MINNEAPOLIS — Ernest Morales III is no longer the chief of the Metro Transit Police Department, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Council confirmed on Monday.

The departure comes more than a month after Morales went on administrative leave. At the time, the Met Council did not elaborate further on the nature of his leave.

Morales joined the Metro Transit Police Department in February 2023. He spent most of his career in the New York City Police Department working across multiple departments including crisis management, investigations and administration. He also worked for the Mount Vernon Police Department, where he led the coordination of multiple divisions including patrol services, criminal investigations and code of conduct enforcement.

Ernest Morales III WCCO

Throughout Morales' tenure with Metro Transit, crime has been a major problem. Crime on the light rail was up 25% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. Open drug use and other crimes have defined the light rail in recent years, making riders feel unsafe.

The Met Council did not say why Morales' employment was terminated.

Josepth Dotseth will serve as the interim police chief.