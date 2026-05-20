Filing shows 25 NFL teams have been subpoenaed in Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit

A court filing this week shows attorneys for Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores have subpoenaed 25 NFL teams in his lawsuit over the league's hiring practices.

The joint filing from attorneys on both sides also said Flores' team has made more than 1,000 document requests, which, along with the subpoenas, seek "wide-ranging information related to distinct hiring and employment practices."

Flores' lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, alleged the NFL is "rife with racism" in its hiring practices regarding Black coaches. The league sought to push the case to arbitration, but a federal judge ruled earlier this year that it can proceed in open court. Flores' claims against the Miami Dolphins, which came a month after the team fired him from his position as head coach, were sent to arbitration in 2023.

The filing relates to the proposed schedule for the next few months of the case. The NFL, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans — all named as defendants in the case — are asking for "expeditious resolution" of their motions to dismiss and call Flores' discovery requests "punishingly overbroad."

Flores' team, meanwhile, plans to file an amended complaint and wants to stick to the schedule to which both sides originally agreed.

A federal judge agreed to Flores' schedule, according to the filing. The amended complaint will be filed Wednesday and the league and named teams must file motions to dismiss by June 5. Subsequent replies by the plaintiffs and defense are due July 20 and Aug. 19, respectively.

Longtime defensive coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton are also part of Flores' lawsuit.

Flores has been the Vikings' defensive coordinator since 2023. He signed a contract extension with the team in January. He has interviewed for head coaching positions since Miami fired him, but has yet to be hired for one.