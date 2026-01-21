Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores signs contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced that their accomplished defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, has signed a contract extension with the team.

Details on the contract have not been released by the team.

Flores, who has spent three seasons in Minnesota, has helped steadily improve the defense from arguably one of the NFL's worst units to one of the best. It was one of the bright spots on a 9-8 team that struggled offensively and missed out on the playoffs this season.

"Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field," said Head Coach Kevin O'Connell. "The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I've really valued the relationship we've built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success."

Since the end of the regular season, Flores has interviewed for multiple head coach positions, including with the Ravens.

The move Wednesday means Flores will stay in Minnesota if he does not accept a head coaching job elsewhere.