Boil water advisory issued in Belle Plaine due to potentially contaminated water

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Belle Plaine residents are being asked to boil their water before use.

The city issued the advisory Sunday after the water system lost pressure, which means bacteria could have gotten into the water system.

The city is working to fix the issue.

For now, everyone with city water is being asked to boil their water before drinking it or using it for things like cooking or brushing their teeth.

Anyone concerned about their health or the health of a family member is advised to contact their health care provider. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 8:27 AM

