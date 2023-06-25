Are you on medical assistance in Minnesota? Here's how to avoid an insurance coverage lapse

MINNEAPOLIS – With COVID-era rules ending, the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) says as many as 370,000 residents could lose their publicly-funded health care coverage.

That's why they're rolling out a campaign to ensure people know their options.

The process to renew medical assistance and MinnesotaCare was suspended during the pandemic. Now, three years later, federal regulations require everyone in these programs to re-apply.

"We probably have not undertaken something this large since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act," said DHS assistant director Julie Marquardt.

Marquardt calls it their challenge to ensure that everyone who qualifies for medical assistance and MinnesotaCare is covered. It's part of the department's statewide effort to reach out through the mail, to counties, tribes and community organizations to make sure everyone who needs coverage continues to receive it.

"Some people have not gone through this process for three years. Some people have not gone through it ever because they've just come on to the program during the pandemic," she said.

Over the pandemic, the need for medical assistance and MinnesotaCare grew by 30%. One-and-a-half-million Minnesotans now rely on these programs.

When it's time to renew, those currently enrolled will receive an envelope in the mail with a blue circle and the words "Important Information Enclosed." Inside will be information on the next steps.

Marquardt says those most likely to lose coverage would have remained eligible, had they re-applied.

"At the end of this we want to make sure that every person who is eligible for a public program remains eligible," she said. "They see no gap in coverage so that they can get all the services they need."

Marquardt says one of their biggest challenges is reaching out to those experiencing homelessness, or those who speak English as a second language. She says the department is working with community organizations to help connect those individuals.

Minnesotans who are not on medical assistance but instead are on MinnesotaCare will not be re-enrolling until October.