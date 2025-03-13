"Blood Worm Moon" may be visible in parts of Minnesota overnight. Map shows cloud coverage.

Despite a forecast that includes cloudy skies in Minnesota, you still may be able to see the total lunar eclipse in the overnight hours.

March's "Blood Worm Moon" is a rare phenomenon that makes the moon appear red during a total lunar eclipse. The "Blood Moon" will start before the full moon reaches peak illumination.

LOOK UP 👀 and hope 🤞to see the total Blood Worm Moon eclipse overnight tonight. Clouds are likely to block the show in... Posted by Mike Augustyniak on Thursday, March 13, 2025

According to NASA, the full moon will reach its peak illumination at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, but the total lunar eclipse will make the moon appear red earlier on Thursday.

Depending on the time zone you're in, the red moon may even still be visible through the following day.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that clouds are likely to block the show in most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, there is a chance for breaks in the clouds leaving behind clear skies.

In Minnesota, should the clouds break, the partial eclipse will be visible at approximately 12:09 a.m., the total eclipse will begin at approximately 1:26 a.m. and the partial eclipse will end at 3:48 a.m.

At 1 a.m. Friday, the Twin Cities will have 35% cloud cover, with less clouds to the southeast.

Those living north of the Twin Cities, unfortunately, will have more cloud cover: 51% in St. Cloud, 59% in Hinckley, 72% in Grand Rapids and 77% in Duluth.

If you have the chance to catch the eclipse, take it! Augustyniak says the next total lunar eclipse visible in Minnesota won't occur for about another year, and even that one won't be fully visible.