Black small business owners rally at Minnesota Capitol amid Trump's DEI rollbacks

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Black Entrepreneurs Day is normally a celebratory day at the Minnesota Capitol. But on Monday, it turned into a day of counterprotest as small business owners and lawmakers voiced concern over President Trump's rollback of DEI policies.

The day was created to celebrate and provide resources for Black businesses, but instead unified and concerned voices spoke out, saying this is a tough time to be a minority business owner.

Members of the Senate's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus said Minnesota is going to be a last line of defense against diversity policies being rolled back.

"Donald Trump's words about immigrants and diversity, equity and inclusion are a divisive dog whistle to right-wing social media and podcasts," said DFL Sen. Zaynab Mohamed.

At a Black Entrepreneurs Rally, business owners voiced concerns.

"I am worried," said Jay Green, owner of North Star Limo. "Right now the way things are, I'm surprised this is going on. So I'm coming down here in good faith hoping that something might be positive for my business, so I may be able to get a grant to help my business."

DFL leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, joined the chorus at the rally.

"I'm just going to name it for what it is, that's not DEI, that's good business, people," Walz said.

And Attorney General Keith Ellison says he and his office will also fight DEI rollbacks. Ellison has already joined other attorneys general in two lawsuits against the president's orders.

"I am telling you that it is illegal to say you can't have an opportunity because of your race, whether you're White, Black or whatever it is," Ellison said. "That is not what DEI is."

Many of the business owners who came to the Capitol were hoping to meet with Democratic House members, but they are still boycotting.

Republican Rep. Jim Nash did speak at the rally, and while he did not talk about DEI changes, he said GOP lawmakers are there and ready to help Black and minority businesses.