Watch Live: Trump speaks about D.C. plane crash, "an hour of anguish for our nation"

Washington — President Trump is speaking in the White House press briefing room Thursday morning in the aftermath of the deadly plane crash in the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. The collision of a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter late Wednesday was the first major commercial plane crash in the U.S. in more than a decade.

"I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation," Mr. Trump said.

He said the "massive search and rescue operation" that began overnight was "leveraging every asset at our disposal," and that responders have done a "phenomenal job."

"The work has now shifted to a recovery mission," he said. "Sadly, there are no survivors."

"We are in mourning, this has really shaken a lot of people."

The president pledged to support the families affected by the crash, saying "we're all searching for answers."

"We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas," Mr. Trump said. "We'll find out how this disaster occurred and we'll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

The briefing comes after American Eagle Flight No. 5342, which took off from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, collided Wednesday night with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Emergency crews continued their search efforts at the crash site Thursday morning. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly said at an earlier news briefing that 27 bodies had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Mr. Trump said in a statement Wednesday night that he had been fully briefed on the crash. "Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," his statement said.

He later took to Truth Social, questioning why the collision occurred under what appeared to be typical conditions.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Mr. Trump said. "NOT GOOD!!!"