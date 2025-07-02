The show must go on: Bemidji kicks off 81st Water Carnival despite recent destructive storm

See the damage from a 100+ mph windstorm in northern Minnesota

See the damage from a 100+ mph windstorm in northern Minnesota

See the damage from a 100+ mph windstorm in northern Minnesota

Roughly a week and a half ago, Bemidji, Minnesota, was hit with straight-line winds exceeding speeds of 100 mph in a storm the mayor says that will change the city forever. Despite this, its 81st annual Water Carnival begins Wednesday night with a fireworks show.

It was a 10-mile swath of straight-line winds through northern Minnesota.

"It was an essence of having a land hurricane," Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince said.

The night of June 20 will stick with Prince forever.

"Reports we get back now are 9 million trees down in the path of this. That's an astounding number," Prince said.

But through each limb and downed power line, Prince and organizers did visualize one of the city's largest summer events, the 81st annual Water Carnival, happening on time.

Bemidji, Minnesota, was hit with straight-line winds exceeding speeds of 100 mph on June 20, 2025. WCCO

Eva Fisher, who is a part of the Bemidji Jaycees, says there was never a moment they thought about canceling or moving the event.

"This is an 81-year-long tradition," Fisher, who also helps plan the event, told WCCO. "Just today we were setting up for the fireworks and it turns out the landing we use, there was no power. We didn't know that 'til this morning. We're very excited. It's a nice distraction from having to cut trees."

Fisher and the event team aren't the only ones working out the kinks — businesses are too. The town's Dairy Queen posted on Facebook, saying they're happy to be open for this week's event.

"Bemidji might look a little different but we are working hard to reopen to welcome people to our community once again," Prince said.

Because, from neighbors helping neighbors, to city and utility workers tirelessly working around the clock, Bemidji says this is what they need:

"Bemidji needs you, and Bemidji needs Minnesota and our fellow neighbor states to really keep coming to Bemidji," said Josh Peterson, the executive director for Visit Bemidji.

The Water Carnival runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

If you'd like to help, the mayor suggests supporting the United Way of Bemidji Area, as funds will stay local.