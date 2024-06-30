Beautiful weather to wrap up weekend in Minnesota; next rain chance late Monday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a fantastic finish to the weekend in Minnesota, with sunny and dry conditions expected on Sunday.

Though it will be a bit cooler than our 30-year climate normal (82 degrees), it will not be as breezy as Saturday. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s in the Twin Cities.

The week will start with warmer temperatures in the low 80s, but with conditions primed for showers.

The next rain chance arrives late Monday and storms are possible Tuesday.

WCCO

Overall, it's looking like an active week of weather with rain chances also possible for the Fourth of July, possibly into the night hours. WCCO's NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor conditions for the holiday.

There are no signs of extreme heat at this point.