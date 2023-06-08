Authorities expected to provide update on Madeline Kingsbury case Thursday

WINONA, Minn. -- New details are expected from authorities Thursday following the major development in the Madeline Kingsbury case.

The ex-partner of Kingsbury, Adam Fravel, was taken into custody Wednesday evening after investigators say they believe they found human remains. Fravel is listed on the jail roster page of the Winona County Sheriff's Office as being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not yet been formally charged.

Adam Fravel Winona County Sheriff's Office

The Winona Police Department announced that human remains were found earlier Wednesday "in some brush off Highway 43" near Mabel, a town about an hour south of Winona near the Iowa border. As early as April, investigators had zeroed in on that area.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office is now working to identify the remains.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31 after dropping off her children, ages 2 and 5, at their daycare. All of her belongings, including her phone and wallet, were found in her Winona home, and the van she drove was parked in the driveway.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police

On Monday, Fravel filed for custody of their children, who were first placed in the county's care until a court moved to have them placed in "relative foster care" with their grandparents. Fravel's request was denied.

Kingsbury's 27th birthday was June 1. Her family asked people across Winona, and across the country, to put out blue lights to help "light her way home."

A press conference is expected in Winona Thursday. WCCO will update this story when details, such as timing, are confirmed.