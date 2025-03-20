Five attorneys general leading legal battle against Trump administration speak in North St. Paul

Attorneys general go on nationwide tour to connect with constituents

Five state attorneys general who are leading the legal battle against the Trump administration drew a crowd of over a thousand people to hear them talk in the Twin Cities on Thursday night.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the attorneys general from Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and New York were repeatedly cheered by a crowd that packed the auditorium and overflow cafeteria at North High School in North St. Paul.

"The lawsuits that we are filing really are not about partisanship. They are about the rule of law," Ellison said.

The five are the core of a group of 23 Democratic attorneys general that have filed at least nine federal lawsuits against key Trump initiatives, ranging from Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts to National Institute of Health medical research cuts and Environmental Protection Agency cuts.

"The stakes for so many people in this room are deeply, deeply personal. This isn't just a policy debate, it's about your livelihoods, your families and our nation's future," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

The five attorneys general heard from audience members on issues ranging from immigration to cuts in refugee aid to transgender rights.

"Hearing from all these Americans helps our cases. It's evidence, submissions, declarations, it's facts on the ground," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Their message was one of unity and cooperation.

"It's a measure of the level of seriousness that our country is facing," Ellison said.

In a statement to WCCO, a White House spokesperson said, "No amount of Democrat obstruction will stop President Trump from delivering on the promises he made to the American people. Radical, out-of-touch Democrats should clean up the disasters they've created in their own states before trying to promote their failed policies to the rest of America."

The attorneys general are taking their show on the road. They have already been to Phoenix and soon they will be going to other states, including Colorado, Vermont and New York.