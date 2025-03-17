Refugee resettlement efforts stalled amid tough immigration policies

Minnesota has long been a haven for refugees, with nearly 118,000 individuals resettling in the state since 1979, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. However, a toughening of U.S. immigration policies has created significant challenges for those hoping to start new lives in the state. While the administration's hardline stance on immigration is widely known for cracking down on deportations, it's also making it more difficult for refugees to enter the country.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. A federal judge blocked the move, but the administration has yet to fully resume operations.

One organization deeply impacted by these changes is the International Institute of Minnesota, which provides crucial services to new Americans.

"They want to make a life for themselves. They want safety for their families. And you know, that's why that hasn't changed. That's still why people come here and to rejoin their family members that are here," said Executive Director Jane Graupman.

Their work focuses on helping refugees access housing, healthcare and education, among other services. As a result of President Trump's move, many organizations like the International Institute of Minnesota are struggling financially, with Graupman noting that they haven't been paid for their services since November. As a result, they have had to turn to community support to continue their work.

"It's always important, but now it's very important," she said.

Despite these financial challenges, Graupman says that the need for refugee resettlement remains. She thinks the community will start to see the impact of fewer refugees entering the workforce. She says they've helped employ more than 3,500 people in the healthcare industry, which has been essential for filling labor shortages.

Meanwhile, refugees and immigrants with varying citizenship statuses are increasingly fearful of deportation. Immigration attorney David Kubot shared that some immigrants are hesitant to travel outside the U.S., worried that they won't be allowed to return, even with approved travel documents like Advance Parole. He explained that the decision to travel has become a complex risk calculation, particularly for those with pressing personal reasons like visiting a dying family member.

Kubot encourages his clients to act proactively in navigating the uncertainty of the current immigration landscape, despite the risks involved.

"It's tough to be brave in the face of this, but it's kind of the only thing you can do," Kubot said.

As these policies continue to evolve, organizations that work with refugees and immigrants are stepping up efforts to provide education about rights and the immigration process. However, navigating the complex and rapidly shifting landscape remains a significant challenge for many.