NEXT Weather: Winter alerts for snow and wind, with brutally cold weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS — We're going straight into the cold side of winter starting on Friday, after 40-plus days above average.

Friday's high will peak at 20 degrees before falling, with wind chill making it feel like the single digits.

Snow moves from south to north throughout the day. Expect steady snow by the afternoon through the night, with the evening commute impacted.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the metro for at least 3-6 inches of snow. Some areas could see closer to 8 inches.

Right behind this snowstorm will be the cold air. It won't wait to move in and it will be a frigid, windy weekend. Wind chill alerts take over and we have to endure what may be some of our coldest winter days.

Plan on nearly 48 hours of subzero temps from late Saturday through Monday. If we do warm up above zero, it won't be by much.

All of this will help us get into the winter season activities, helping with lakes and snow recreation.

